Banks Announces Intimate Fall 2024 Goddess Anniversary Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of Banks‘ debut album, Goddess. To help celebrate the moment, the artist has announced three intimate underplay shows in London, New York and Los Angeles, where she will be performing Goddess Unplugged. Banks‘ performances will take place at the original venues she performed in each of the cities upon the release of Goddess 10 years ago.

To sign up for early access to the shows, click here. Pre-sale tickets for the underplays will be available on Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time and general on-sale will take place on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

California-bred singer and songwriter, Banks crafts moody, alternative pop with shades of contemporary R&B. Emerging in the early 2010s with a handful of downtempo, alt-R&B tracks, the artist created a signature sound that helped build a cross-genre audience.

Goddess 10 Year Anniversary Live Tour Dates

10/21 – Koko – London, UK

10/23 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

10/25 – Irving Plaza – New York City, NY

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna