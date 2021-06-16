Banks Is Dancing with “The Devil” in Dark New Pop Video

Home News Matt Matasci June 16th, 2021 - 4:00 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

We last heard from Banks before the pandemic when she released her album III in 2019. She’s back with a new track and a video that premieres at noon today, “The Devil.” The song finds the singer taking on a sinister delivery over a dark but ultra-melodic instrumental track.

The video was co-directed by Banks and Jenna Marsh, drawing inspiration from the Coppola classic Dracula, as well as another classic film also released in 1992, Death Becomes Her with Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis.

“This video represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil,” said Banks. “No demon can touch me as I am not tempted by their charm. Give me a rose and I’ll eat it. In this world, I hypnotize and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down.”

“The Devil” marks the first independent release for Banks, as well as now co-producing all of her tracks. That is to expect, as you would gather, that there is more on the way from Banks in 2021.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat