BANKS Announces Spring 2022 California Mini-Tour, Shares New Song And Video “I Still Love You”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 21st, 2022 - 7:14 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Singer Jillian Rose Banks, known as BANKS, has unveiled the dates for her upcoming spring California mini-tour. She also released a new song, accompanied by a new video, titled “I Still Love You.”

As one of her more vulnerable and emotional songs, “I Still Love You” is BANKS getting closure for a failed relationship she is still not over. In the song, she sings about missing everything about that person – even the things she used to hate.

“I’ve held this song tight for over six years,” BANKS said. “It felt like a secret I wanted to keep just for myself. But I finally feel not only ready but so excited to share this with the world. It’s about loving someone you don’t talk to anymore. Missing the little things about them. Even the things you thought you hate. I hope you feel like you are sitting next to me when you listen. And I hope it’s as special to those who hear it as it is to me.”

The music video is just as simple as the lyrics, with BANKS singing to herself throughout the video dressed in a white gown, with a somber look on her face.

BANKS will be performing live at a series of concerts in California. On May 25, she will perform in San Diego, on May 27, she will appear in Santa Ana and on May 28, she will perform in Napa Valley.

BANKS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/25 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

05/27 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

05/28 – BottleRock – Napa Valley, CA

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna