Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton and Smokey Robinson Perform Motown Tribute Together at Grammy Awards

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 5th, 2023 - 6:33 PM

This Sunday, the 2023 Grammy decided to present a little flash from the past performance at the Crypto.com Arena featuring Motown Legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson.

According to Sterogum, the performance started with Wonder who sang The Temptations “The Way You Do The Things You Do”, and then Robinson took the stage right after to perform “Tears of A Clown”.

Wonder finished the performance singing his 1973 classic “Higher Ground”.

Watch these clips below of the beautiful performance of both Wonder and Robinson: