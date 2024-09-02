Life Of Agony Pays Tribute To Brandon Lee In New Single & Video “The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 12:47 PM

Life of Agony has a long history of paying homage to the films that helped shape their teenage years. Back in 1995, the band covered Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” on the group‘s Ugly album and in 1997, on their album Soul Searching Sun, a music video for the song “Desire” incorporated visuals reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

And now, the tradition continues with a brand new original track titled, “The Crow (In Memory of B.L.),” which pays tribute to the fallen star Brandon Lee, who tragically lost his life during the filming of the cult-classic that was released 30 years ago. The song was recorded in New York City at the legendary Sear Sound studio, best known for hit albums by David Bowie and John Lennon, as well as at The Nest Studio, in Long Island, NY.

“The Crow (In Memory of B.L.)” was recorded, produced and mixed by Life Of Agony’s guitarist Joey Zampella, who also co-produced Life of Agony’s last album, The Sound of Scars. The tune was mastered by Grammy-award winner Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers.)

“The Crow (In Memory of B.L.)” is a lovely ditty by how the instrumentation shakes the background with face-smacking rock vibes, while the vocalist dazzles the mind with his harmonic vocal tones. As for the music video, each illustrated scene shows viewers the original story of The Crow.

While talking about the song, Life Of Agony‘s bassist Alan Robert says: “There’s something very special about the original Crow that made it timeless, and there’s a reason that it resonated with us as kids. It was an absolute tragedy… Brandon Lee was killed the year we did our first album River Runs Red, and by the time The Crow came out in ’94, he was already a legend.”

The guitarist adds: “Brandon completely embodied the role, made it iconic, and lost his life in the process. It was just so incredibly sad and affected us deeply. He was such a charismatic character and in the very beginning stages of his career. Director Alex Proyas captured lightning in a bottle.”