Jon Hopkins Shares Stunning New Video For “RITUAL (Palace)”

Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024

Today, english electronic musician and producer Jon Hopkins has released his new album, RITUAL, through Domino and the artist has shared a new collaborative video for “RITUAL (palace),” which is the glowing, melodic heart of the album. While talking about the music video, Hopkins says: “I was lying awake one night in an RV, on a trip to Big Sur this spring. There were some ideas floating around my head for how to visually represent the second single from RITUAL, but none were resonating strongly.”

The artist adds: “Suddenly in a flash I had this idea of a video that started out looking like one of those motionless album sleeve visualizers, but that then we would start to actually enter that album sleeve, and rotate around to the left of it, to reveal that it is in fact a structure that stretches infinitely into the distance, and is made up of billions of particles that feel like they are alive. We would then become one with that structure and find a whole universe inside. The idea to ask visionary genius UON Visuals to turn this idea into a reality came soon after, and the results are absolutely mind-blowing.”