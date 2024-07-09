Jon Hopkins Shares Dynamic New Single “Ritual (Palace)”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 3:04 PM

English electronic musician and producer Jon Hopkins will release his new album, Ritual, on August 30 through Domino. A 41 minute ceremonial epic that unfolds over eight chapters, it is by turns devotional, empowering and nurturing. Having previously shared “Ritual (evocation,)” which took listeners direct to the heart of the album’s fiery sub heavy crescendo, Hopkins today unveils a second single, “Ritual (palace,)” which is a window into the glowing melodic core of the album.

Starting with an inhaled breath, the song is a glittering elevation where reverberating notes and nurturing pads are joined by a deep, rhythmic pulse and layered vocals, alive with melodic interplay and a gently propulsive grace.

While talking about his latest tune, Hopkins says: “In 2022, I was commissioned to compose for a project called Dreamachine. A beautiful immersive experience created by a team of artists, scientists, and philosophers, which was experienced by tens of thousands of people throughout 2022 and beyond as it continues to tour. ‘RITUAL (palace)’ is an evolution of the music I composed for that project. I am so grateful to all those involved.”