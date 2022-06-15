Jon Hopkins & ANNA Share Collaborative New Rendition of “Deep in The Glowing Heart”

Home News Karan Singh June 15th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

English musician and producer Jon Hopkins has released a new collaboration with Brazilian techno producer ANNA titled “Deep in The Glowing Heart (Night Version).” The original version of the song was recorded for Hopkins’ 2021 album, Music for Psychedelic Therapy. Listen to its latest rendition below:

Hopkins said the following about the joint effort: “I first came across ANNA’s music through her track ‘Hidden Beauties,’ which I found myself playing in DJ sets all the time and always goes down so well. I then asked her to remix ‘Singularity,’ and the results were so amazing I was super keen to work with her again but in a more collaborative way, rather than just handing over stems. We went back and forth a lot and it flowed really well. I love how this one turned out, it’s such a meeting of our two styles.”

Whereas the original was calm and therapeutic, the “Night Version” is explosive and fast-paced — a classic DJ joint designed for crowds looking to release energy on the dance floor.

ANNA also commented on the partnership: “It is a big honor to be able to create music together with Jon. His music is part of my daily life, part of my meditations, my long walks and contemplative moments. My remix for his track ‘Singularity’ had a huge impact on my career and getting to know Jon better since then, and collaborate on this version of DITGH, it feels like our relationship has come full circle!”

This wasn’t the pair’s first collaboration, and hopefully, it isn’t their last.