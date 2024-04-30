Jon Hopkins Announces New Album Ritual For August 2024 Release, Shares Video For “Ritual (Evocation)”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Jon Hopkins, the acclaimed English electronic musician and producer, — announces his new album, Ritual, will be out on August 30 through Domino. the album came together within the second half of 2023 but initial seeds were sown in 2022, when Hopkins was commissioned to compose for the Dreamachine immersive experience in London that created by Collective Act, in collaboration with a team of artists, scientists and philosophers. Ritual is a 41minute ceremonial epic built from cavernous subs, hypnotic drumming and transcendent melodic interplay.

In light of the upcoming album, Hopkins has shared the song “Ritual (evocation),” which is defined by deep, hypnotic drums and a long build to epiphanic light. Designed to give listeners a window into the full experience, it centers around a huge, almost impossibly intense ascension, leading us through a storm of dissonance into a sparkling of wild arpeggios, and finally the appearance of a clear and soaring vocal.