James Bay Shares New Single “Easy Distraction” Co-Written With The Killers’ Brandon Flowers

Home News Kayleigh Lycans September 1st, 2024 - 4:57 PM

James Bay has shared a new single titled “Easy Distraction,” and pairing music video. The song was co-written by The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, who was recently received two Guinness World Records for their classic song “Mr. Brightside.” Additionally, The Killers have shared a new single titled “Bright Eyes.”

“Easy Distraction” is an acoustic melody that will be featured on Bay’s upcoming studio album Changes All The Time, scheduled to be released on October 4th, 2024. discusses a story of “the one who got away.” With lyrics such as, “I’ll say, ‘I’m sorry,’ you’ll say, ‘What for?’ For letting this happen, for letting you go.” “Easy Distraction” is a slow and emotional piece on lost love.

The video features visuals of tranquil landscapes with James Bay playing guitar and singing along. With a burnt amber filter over the visuals, the song easily fits into the vibe of Bay’s upcoming album Changes All The Time.

In conversation about the new single, Bay says, “The song is about realizing too late that someone means so much to you, but you still want to show them and let them know. It’s exploring how, in the face of adversity we can still reach out, we can still connect. I found out from a mutual friend that Brandon was interested in writing with newer artists, so I jumped at the chance and went to work with him in Park City, Utah over in America. It was an unbelievable experience and insight into writing with one of my heroes. I hope we get to do more!”

In addition to “Easy Distraction,” Bay has released rhythmic “Up All Night” and nostalgic “All My Broken Pieces” in anticipation for Changes All The Time.

James Bay describes making the album saying, “Making this album felt like my first taste of true musical freedom. With the help of my co-producer, Gabe Simon, I found the courage to make what I wanted to make in ways I never have before. That’s a very hard place to get to, I’m really excited to release this music.”

James Bay’s Changes All the Time Tracklist:

“Up All Night” (with The Lumineers & Noah Kahan) “Everburn” “Hope” “Easy Distraction” “Speed Limit” “Talk” “Hopeless Heart” “Some People” “Go On” “Crystal Clear” “Dogfight”

Album Cover Art for Changes All the Time: