The Killers Share Melodic New Single & Video “Bright Lights”

The Killers have released their newest single, “Bright Lights” via Island Records. This marks the Vegas quartet’s first new music of the year. This is noted especially ahead of their residency at Las Vegas as the band plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hot Fuss.

The new single, is more indebted to their more recent heartland rock phase heard on Pressure Machine than Hot Fuss’ new wave/post punk sound. However, it still has the same amount of swagger and depth as their earlier work with just a right amount of maturity in the lyrics of their later outings. The music’s anthemic persona is packed with elated drums, brass and is assisted by the depth of its choir vocals.

The video continues with this triumphant mood with the band giving fans a taste of the vibe expected to be seen with their Vegas residency performance. The video begins with the band, all synced up to perform what seems like a victory lap for the quartet. Much like the name of the song, “Bright Lights” is interspersed with flashing iridescent lightbulbs with panning shots of the band and choir all being illuminated by the lights. Closing the video is the band concluding their song as the camera pans out to the image of outer Vegas being surround by bright lights.