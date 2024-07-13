The Killers Receive Two Guinness World Records For “Mr. Brightside”

Home News Sarah Faller July 13th, 2024 - 1:55 PM

The Killers, an American rock band well known for their 2003 song “Mr.Brightside” have received two Guinness World Records for their hit 21 years later (via NME).

The song has a long history of success spending a cumulative eight years on the top of the UK top singles chart. The song even topped “Wonderwall” by Oasis for the UK’s biggest single of all time yet. Though the song may have gotten on some DJ’s nerves over the years it stays in the public’s favor. It’s estimated that the song is being streamed about 1.8 million times per week in the UK.

The song was originally released in 2003 as a single from their Hot Fuss album. It was then re-released in 2004 and has been popular ever since. The band has been enjoying the popularity immensely, they say they haven’t tired of the hit at all and enjoy playing it for its many fans. The band is now enjoying the Guinness World certificates for the longest stay on UK singles chart by a group and the most cumulative weeks on UK singles chart.

The Killers success isn’t limited to “Mr.Brightside” as they are currently having great success in Europe playing shows with unforgettable covers like “American Girl” on fourth of July and “Come Dancing” by The Kinks, they also had a great show at Gov Ball just a couple weeks ago.