Bad Religion Band Member Contracts COVID-19, Cancel Upcoming Performances With Alkaline Trio And War On Women

Joe Hageman November 22nd, 2021 - 5:19 PM

In an Instagram post on the punk rock band Alkaline Trio’s account, it was announced that a member of Bad Religion tested positive for Covid-19 and that the band will be pulling out of the tour to assess what they should do next for safety. Bad Religion on tour with the Alkaline Trio as well as the band War on Women on a tour across the country that is currently in the Northwest US portion of the tour. In the post Alkaline Trio announced they will continue on the tour with War on Women while Bad Religion is taking a break. They passed on well wishes to Bad Religion and the member who tested positive. It wasn’t announced which member of Bad Religion actually tested positive, but regardless the entire band will pull out of the tour.

Bad Religion has been a mainstay in the Punk Rock scene since the ’80s, with their most recent album Age of Unreason was released in 2019, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic they were unable to tour, the first time since 1980 they were unable to perform live. They had been touring with Alkaline Trio and War on women, two other punk rock bands, and recently played a show in New York City when all the band members were healthy. The other headliners of the tour, Alkaline Trio is a much younger punk trio, but they have similarly found great success in the industry. They were slated to do this tour in 2020, but like previously mentioned had to postpone it until this Fall. War on Women

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat