Anti-flag Shares Anthemic New Song & Video for “The Fight of Our Lives” Featuring Rise Against’s Tim McIirath & Bad Religion’s Brian Baker

Karan Singh August 10th, 2022 - 1:06 PM

For their next record, Pittsburg punk-rock veterans Anti-Flag have summoned other artists on the same wavelength as them to enhance their message. The latest single from Lies They Tell Our Children, which will release on January 6, features Rise Against‘s Tim McIlrath and Bad Religion‘s Brian Baker. Check out the video of “The Fight of Our Lives” below:

“To us, this song is a unique demonstration of the power of community,” the band says. “Bringing in Tim and Brian was just to drive the nail home that this shit takes all of us. The predication of punk rock, to leave things better than you found them, to give a fuck about more than just yourself… The planet can’t spare another day before we take massive steps to stop catastrophic human-made disaster. Nuclear arsenals are on the rise. Millions are displaced around the world. From Ukraine to Yemen, there are currently 27 major conflicts on the planet. Corporate and terrorist networks are reaping massive profits from the bloodshed and division being sewn.

“A growing international neo-fascist crusade is spreading across the world hell bent on furthering a movement rooted in racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and every other kind of bigotry imaginable. Extremist religious movements grow more emboldened to seize power over the world’s governments enacting laws such as the Supreme Court has in the United States, where the human right to an abortion is being banned.

“We are truly in the fight of our lives. It’s a time to stand up and be counted. We are at a historic tipping point in human civilization where we can swing towards peace, empathy, optimism, justice, and human rights for all, or we can swing towards more of this ominous rising tide which has already brought so much inequality, pain and death.”

For the lyrics and essay about the track, click here.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin