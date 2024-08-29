Anderson .Paak Joins Cordae On Collaborative New Single “Summer Drop”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Today, Cordae is joining forces with Anderson .Paak for the brand new single, “Summer Drop (Feat. Anderson .Paak),” available now through ART@ WAR/Atlantic Records. Produced like their two previous hit collaborations by J. Cole, the track is joined by an official music video, directed by Samba. As a whole, the is fabulous by how the instrumentation shake the background a catchy and funk vibe, while both Paak and Cordac use their voices to rap out the deep lyrics. As for the music video, each scene show both artists performing the song during a hot summer day and evening.

Summer Drop (Feat. Anderson .Paak)” heralds the arrival of Cordae’s hugely anticipated third album, The Crossroads, arriving at long last later this year. The track marks the third collaboration from Cordae and Paak, following last year’s smash, “Two Tens (Feat. Anderson .Paak.)”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna