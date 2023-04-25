Anderson .Paak Announces Fifth Annual .Paak House Event

Anderson .Paak is back with the fifth annual edition of his .Paak House Festival, which will take place on May 12 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in his hometown of Ventura, California. The festival has become a staple event for Anderson and the Brandon Anderson Foundation, both of which are dedicated to raising funds for local communities.
This year’s iteration of the festival promises a day full of family-friendly fun and activities, including children’s games and activities sponsored by Häagen-Dazs, Fat Burger, and T’. Guests can also expect plenty of food to munch on throughout the day, as well as community outreach resources that provide information about various organizations in Ventura County. Additionally, there will be gifting opportunities available for those who attend.
The .Paak House Festival has become an important way for Anderson Paak to give back to his hometown community while simultaneously providing a great time for all ages. This year’s festivities look like they will be just as enjoyable as previous years, so make sure you get your tickets soon before it sells out!