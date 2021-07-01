Nas Unveils Long-Awaited New Track “Life Is Like A Dice Game” Featuring Cordae and Freddie Gibbs

Home News Roy Lott July 1st, 2021 - 9:13 PM

Nas has released the finished version of his song that originated as a freestyle in 1993 called “Life Is Like a Dice Game.” It features fellow rappers Cordae and Freddie Gibbs as well as production by Hit-Boy. Check it out below.



“Life Is Like a Dice Game” was released as part of the Illmatic sessions in ’93. “Spotify pulled out a leak from the ’90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it,” Nas stated in a press release. “I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it—maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie and Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

Head of Urban Spotify Carl Chery then stated “True Nas fans are familiar with the ‘Life Is Like a Dice Game’ leak. I thought finishing the song would be a fresh spin on our Spotify Singles program. The original dates back to the ’90s but the concept feels more relevant than ever today, which makes it the perfect time to put it out.”

Earlier this year, the rapper won his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album with his latest LP King’s Disease. Illmatic was also added to the Library of Congress shortly after.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna