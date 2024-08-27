The Clientele Shares Lush New Single “Trains In The Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 7:17 PM

According to sterogum.com, British rock band The Clientele have been making music for well over 20 years. Last year, the band released their album, I Am Not There Anymore, and now, the band has followed it up with the non-album B-side “Still Corridor.” As a whole, The Clientele‘s latest ditty is wonderful how the instrumentation shakes the background with a nice bled of folk and soft rock, while the vocal performance dazzle the mind with powerful melody.

In other news, last month The Clientele played at North Carolina’s Merge 35 festival, the big anniversary party for Merge Records. The band’s new single “Trains In The Night” was only available as flexi that was given away to festival pass holders, but now, the rest of the world gets to hear the tune. It is a lush, bucolic track that fits right into the band’s fabulous catalog.