The Clientele Release New Single “Dying in May”

Press release news from Pitch Perfect PR, The Clientele a Uk pop group has released a new single called, “Dying in May”. The Clientele as well have a new album which is called, I Am Not There Anymore which will be out on July 28th on Merge according to the press release news. The new album that’ll be released this upcoming month will contain 19 tracks that will extend from light bossa nova beats to the band’s classic chamber pop that they are known for.

One thing about the single they released being “Dying in May”, Maclean says, “This was a complete accident, but I loved it when I heard it — the patterns are a bit disorientating, but there’s a pulse that goes through it. I almost feel I could dance to this, but not quite. It’s based on an Arabic flamenco rhythm”. Those would be the words of the vocalist of the group of how the song is, and what comes to make it unique. A song that touches on grief, something the vocalist hopes that it lets those that listen to help in some way by letting in some air as he would state.