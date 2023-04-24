The Clientele Announces New Album I Am Not There Anymore For July 2023 Release

Home News Jaden Johnson April 24th, 2023 - 6:01 PM

Uk indie-pop band, The Clientele, announce upcoming album, I Am Not There Anymore, set to release July 28th. This announcement also came with the release of the group’s latest single, “Blue Over Blue”, along with a music video. This album will follow the group’s last release which was their 2017 studio album, Music for the Age of Miracles, which followed their previous 7 year hiatus from music. Beginning the recording process as early as 2019 through 2022, lead vocalist and lyricist Alasdair MacLean describes this forthcoming album as, “a leap forward and to the side”.

MacLean describes the group’s overall sound as, “that feeling of not being there, what’s really been in all the Clientele records is a sense of not actually inhabiting the moment that your body is in”. “Blue Over Blue” provides the perfect representation for the dreamy, out of body haze with its assortments of winds, horns, and strings creating an atmospheric listening experience.

This new single gives insight to a universe listeners can find themselves completely engulfed in, MacLean explaining that this latest album is meant to evoke, “the feeling of not being real”. Drawing inspiration from when his mother died in the summer of 1997, rather than retelling the events this album will serve as the feeling of nostalgia, loss, and childhood. This 19-track story is meant to tell, as MacLean describes, “the memory of childhood but at the same time the impossibility of truly remembering childhood… or even knowing who or what you are”.

This album is currently available through BandCamp and Merge Records, the band will also be headlining a summer tour beginning July 28th in London, UK at Rough Trade East. Then continuing the rest of the tour throughout the United States before concluding August 23rd in Seattle, WA at the Tractor Tavern.

I Am Not There Anymore Tracklist:

1. Fables of the Silverlink

2. Radial B

3. Garden Eye Mantra

4. Segue 4 (iv)

5. Lady Grey

6. Dying in May

7. Conjuring Summer In

8. Radial C (Nocturne for Three Trees)

9. Blue Over Blue

10. Radial E

11. Claire’s Not Real

12. My Childhood

13. Chalk Flowers

14. Radial H

15. Hey Siobhan

16. Stems of Anise

17. Through the Roses

18. I Dreamed of You, Maria

19. The Village Is Always on Fire