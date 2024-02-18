The Clientele Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo February 18th, 2024 - 1:24 PM

British Indie Pop band, The Clientele, has left fans with enthusiasm and excitement given their recent announcement of their upcoming tour date. The band is expected to be in the United States over the summer and within their time, there will be performing numerous different shows. Fans of the band can certainly look forward to seeing the band members perform live and interact with their audience in a way that cannot fully happen through a screen.

According to BrooklynVegan, “The Clientele will be in the US in July for Merge Records’ 35th anniversary festival in North Carolina, and while they’re here they’ll play a few other shows. Currently just two: Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda’s on July 29 and NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on July 30.” With this revelation, fans can plan out their schedule to attend these dates and locations for the opportunity of seeing the band perform live. Moreover, the source has also mentioned that tickets for the Philadelphia and NYC shows have already been out for sale. For example, BrooklynVegan mentions how the tickets went out for sale starting February 16 (very recently) which still grants fans the opportunity to purchase their tickets and attend a memorable event!

As mentioned earlier, the performances will take place in the summer which is a fascinating time for fans and the band themselves to get the greatest experience. With warm weather and vacations, the performers and the audience are able to maximize their experience and get the full benefits of not only seeing their favorite band perform, but also of enjoying great weather and an amazing summer in the new year.