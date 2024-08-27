Mayhem Announce Fall 2024 40th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Norwegian black metal band Mayhem will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and the festivities include a U.S. and Canadian shows at Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver in November. Mayhem are promising their biggest stage production yet, featuring rare footage, photos and a set that spans the band’s four-decade career.
A Live Nation pre-sale for the tour dates go on sale Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code CREATE, while a general on sale starts Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates on StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program
Mayhem was formed in 1984 and their history was captured in the 2018 movie Lords of Chaos, including the infamous 1993 murder of guitarist Euronymous at the hands of former band member Varg Vikernes.
Mayhem Tour Dates
11/12 – Montreal, QC – Olympia
11/15 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
11/17 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
11/18 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
11/23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater