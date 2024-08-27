Mayhem Announce Fall 2024 40th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Norwegian black metal band Mayhem will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and the festivities include a U.S. and Canadian shows at Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver in November. Mayhem are promising their biggest stage production yet, featuring rare footage, photos and a set that spans the band’s four-decade career.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the tour dates go on sale Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code CREATE, while a general on sale starts Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates on StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program

Mayhem was formed in 1984 and their history was captured in the 2018 movie Lords of Chaos, including the infamous 1993 murder of guitarist Euronymous at the hands of former band member Varg Vikernes.

Mayhem Tour Dates

11/12 – Montreal, QC – Olympia

11/15 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

11/17 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

11/18 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater