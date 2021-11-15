Mayhem and Watain Announce Spring 2022 Co-Headliner Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 7:18 PM

This spring, Swedish black metal band Watain is teaming up with the Norwegian black metal group Mayhem on a North American tour titled “The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America.” The metal legends will be joined by the American metal punks of Midnight.

The tour will kick off on March 7, 2022, in San Francisco and end almost a month later on April 3 in Joliet, Illinois. Throughout the tour, the groups will perform in over 20 major cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto, New York, Detroit, Chicago and more.

“Mayhem and Watain are delighted to announce that what is to become known in history as the sanguine sodomy of North America is set to take place in the spring of 2022,” the bands said in a press release, “with both our bands at the helm and with the infamous Midnight joining us as special guests. We hereby invite all of our North American friends and foes to celebrate the return of Darkness and Evil to your lands, and to join us in what is destined to become one legendary Hell of a tour!”

Earlier this year, Mayhem released the Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando EP, which writer Cait Stoddard described as “a solid piece of work showcasing Mayhem’s ability to shake people’s souls with their music.” In August 2022, Mayhem will also be featured as part of the lineup for the Psycho Las Vegas festival, alongside acts such as Mercyful Fate and Wolves.

MAYHEM / WATAIN

The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America Tour 2022

Special Guests: MIDNIGHT

March 07: San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

March 08: Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

March 09: Phoenix, AZ, The Nile Theater

March 11: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

March 12: Denver, CO, The Summit Music Hall

March 14: Dallas, TX, Amplified Live

March 15: Austin, TX, Mohawk

March 16: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

March 18: Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

March 19: Tampa, FL, Orpheum

March 20: Charlotte, NC, The Underground

March 22: Montreal, QC, Club Soda

March 23: Toronto, ON, The Phoenix

March 25: Worcester, MA, The Palladium

March 26: New York, NY, Irving Plaza

March 27: New York, NY, Irving Plaza

March 29: Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

March 30: Pittsburgh, PA, The Roxian

March 31: Detroit, MI, The Majestic

April 01: Chicago, IL, The Vic

April 02: Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre

April 03: Joliet, IL, The Forge