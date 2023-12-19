Vltimas Featuring Members Of Morbid Angel, Mayhem & Cryptopsy Announce New Album Epic For March 2024 Release, Share Video For “Miserere”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, the multinational band Vltimas features Norwegian guitarist Rune “Blasphemer” Eriksen (ex-Mayhem, Aura Noir,) American vocalist David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel) and Canadian drummer Flo Mounier (Crytopsy.) Earlier today the band have announced they will be releasing their second album Epic on March 15, 2024 by Season Of Mist.

In light of the news about their upcoming album, Vltimas have shared the music video for their song “Miserere” and as a whole, everything is fantastic by how the vein jolting instrumentation sizzles the air with killer sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene is fantastic by how the band sinisterly performed the music in a dusty and wicked background.

Epic Track List