The Smile Reportedly Teasing New Album With Cryptic Social Media Posts

According to nme.com, rock band The Smile has reportedly shared a series of cryptic social media posts that are cause some fans to believe the band are teasing a new album. Some Reddit users have begun cracking some cryptic messages the band have been sending, which they have shared leads to some titles on the track list of a potential upcoming project. One Instagram post, for example, spells out the words ”Three Zero Sum” when using a Polybius cipher, which uses a 5×5 grid to create unique two digit numbers corresponding with a letter of the alphabet.
Meanwhile, TikTok uses a Solfa cipher, where a musical note and its length is assigned to the alphabet, to spell out “Seven Tiptoe” that suggests “Tiptoe” might be the record’s seventh track.
