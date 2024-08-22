Joan As Police Woman Releases Fresh New Single & Video “Full Time Heist”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 7:44 PM

New York City-based musician, singer and songwriter Joan As Police Woman has released the new track and music video for “Full Time Heist,” the third single from the artist’s forthcoming album, Lemons, Limes & Orchids. The piano-driven “Full Time Heist” hears Joan As Police Woman reflect on meeting someone consumed by their need for praise.

Witnessing the lengths taken to convince the world and themselves they should be worshiped, the artist portrays them as using a blindfold on anyone they can to mask reality. Joan‘s powerfully controlled vocals are on full display, singing in almost a whisper while building to small explosions of harmony and intensity.

The accompanying music video pulls reference from Wim Wenders’ classic film Wings Of Desire, where angels are able to gently soothe the humans on earth they engage with but cannot change an outcome or get involved. The focal couple of the video fight about what constitutes truth, while Joan watches over them.

While talking about her latest ditty, the artist says: “‘Full-Time Heist’ is about an attempted bank robbery. The bank, in this case, is truth. The hook of the song uses the phrase “pull the wool over one’s eyes”. The etymology comes from 18th century wig-wearing gentlemen. Thieves would try to steal from them by pulling their massive wigs over their eyes. ‘You think if you insist enough, someone will believe you, well sadly you’re right. Few think for themselves and you can use that, few think for themselves.”