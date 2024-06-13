Joan As Police Woman Announces New Album Lemons, Limes & Orchids For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Long For Ruin”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 2:01 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Joan As Police Woman has announced her 10 studio album Lemons, Limes & Orchids, will be out September 20 through Play It Again Sam. The album features Meshell Ndegeocello on bass, Chris Bruce on guitar, Daniel Mintseris on keys and drummers Parker Kindred and Otto Hauser.

The first single from the album is the sultry and soulful “Long for Ruin.” While talking about her latest tune, the artist says: “This song refers to the human race’s seemingly willful move away from ourselves. Away from our interest in listening, in finding commonalities and compassion, communication and love. We seem intent on destroying ourselves. We seem unwilling to share resources. We seem to have turned away from ourselves and in turn each other.”

Lemons, Limes & Orchids Tracklist

1. The Dream

2. Full Time Heist

3. Back Again

4. With Hope In My Breath

5. Long For Ruin

6. Started Off Free

7. Remember The Voice

8. Oh Joan

9. Lemons, Limes and Orchids

10. Tribute To Holding On

11. Safe To Say

12. Help Is On Its Way