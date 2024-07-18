Joan As Police Woman Shares Spirited New Single “Back Again”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Multi instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Joan As Police Woman has shared “Back Again,” which is the second single from the artist’s forthcoming new album, Lemons, Limes & Orchids.”Back Again” sees Joan As Police Woman campaigning and pleading for the reconciliation of a dissolved romantic relationship. Inspired by the works of Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye, ” the song effectively weaves together an eclectic mix of soul, funk, pop and progressive rock.

The song’s beauty is brought to life by lyrically juxtaposing the mourning of the break up over a sprightly and groove inspired sonic bed. While speaking on the track’s origins and inspiration, Joan As Police Woman says: “Songs come through me like diary entries. This entry fuses the optimism of a pop song with the words of a ballad, just like many of the great Motown songs did. What better angle to persuade someone to return?”

“Back Again” follows the release of last month’s “Long For Ruin,” the sobering and scintillating hybrid of indie rock and alternative soul. The track found Joan As Police Woman questioning and reflecting on the sorrowful state of the world and the role humans play as active agents in its ongoing decay and devastation. Upon its release, the track garnered acclaim from Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, mxdwn and more.