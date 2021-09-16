Joan As Police Woman Drops Sensual New Song “Geometry of You”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 16th, 2021 - 2:12 PM

Joan Wasser, more commonly known by her stage name Joan As Police Woman, has released a new collaborative single with The Invisible‘s Dave Okumu and legendary drummer Tony Allen, shortly before his death in April of last year. The song, titled “Geometry of You’ is the second single from their upcoming collaborative album featuring the trio, The Solution Is Restless, which is set to be released on November 5 via PIAS. This follows their first single together “Take Me TO Your Leader,” which was released in July along with the announcement for The Solution Is Restless. Along with the song, Joan As Police Woman released a statement talking about the late drummer Tony Allen, “‘Geometry of You’ is a song about the intersection of math and sensuality. It’s what Tony Allen did every time he sat down to play. It’s about the quantum aspects of life – there is no one way of doing anything – paradox is everywhere. Finding the flexibility in life is the way I most connect with joy.”

Wasser sings to a funky beat throughout the song, “I’m calculating the lines/ Finding arrangements.” The video itself has all the color and funk that is expected from a video with the subject matter, Joan As Police Woman dances around with a psychedelic background of moving houses, on a treadmill, and in a pair of eyes.

Watch the fun video for “Geometry Of You” here:

The singer-songwriter explained that the project was born out of a night-long improvisation session in a Parisian studio, with those recordings laying the foundation for Wasser to work on the album during lockdown. These releases also comes out after Tony Allen’s estate released a posthumous album he recorded before his death in 2020 due to a heart attack.