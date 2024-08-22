Broadcast Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Come Back To Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 6:01 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Warp Records is almost ready to release Distant Call, a collection of demos from Broadcast that date from 2000-2006, including songs that would end up on Haha Sound, Tender Buttons. singles and EPs from the era, as well as two songs discovered by Broadcast co-founder James Cargill after Trish Keenan’s passing in 2011.

One of those previously unreleased songs is called “Come Back to Me” and the tune was written as a response to Broadcast’s 2006 Let’s Write a Song project where fans were asked to submit lyrics on a postcard that would then be worked into a finished song. This demo is lovely just with the artist’s voice and gently arpeggiated guitar. What is truly enjoyable is how the instrumentation serenades the air with elegant sound, while the artist vocally brings a lovely style of harmony.

Distant Call will be out September 28, which would have been Broadcast’s 56 birthday. Earlier this year, Broadcast released Spell Blanket, where it features demos from 2006-2009 that the band recorded on four-track and minidisc.