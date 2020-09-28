Broadcast Shares Unreleased Track “Where Are You?” In Tribute to Late Singer Trish Keenan

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 6:25 PM

James Cargill of the dream pop outfit Broadcast has unearthed a new unreleased song “Where Are You?” in tribute to the group’s late singer Trish Keenan, in honor of what would’ve been her 52nd birthday. Keenan passed away back in 2011 from pneumonia complications caused by the H1N1 virus that reached pandemic levels, albeit on a smaller scale, in 2009.

“Where Are You?” was recorded in 2002 and is a rough demo recording featuring Keenan accompanied by a lone acoustic guitar for under two minutes. Keenan’s ethereal voice gives the song a dreamy feel that fits in well with the style she perfected while in Broadcast.

Cargill stated back in 2011 that he was working on a new Broadcast album featuring Keenan’s vocals before eventually working on the Berberian Sound Studio soundtrack under the Broadcast name. Cargill has since started a new musical project called Children of Alice, who released their debut self-titled EP in 2017. The artist has honored Keenan every birthday since her passing by releasing previously recorded demos, and released “Tunnel View” back in 2017.

“Trish left a lot of tapes, four-tracks and stuff, and I’ve been going through those. It’s difficult, and I’m connected to it at the same time. It’s wonderful, but I’m also feeling a sense of loss. The next thing I release with Trish on it will be more like a monument and a tribute to her rather than this obsessive thing I used to have about making albums,” Cargill stated in late 2011.