Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby Cover Broadcast and Guided by Voices to Benefit Kansas Reproductive Rights Organization

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby have teamed up to support the Vote No Kansas PAC. By recording covers of “Tears in the Typing Pool” by Broadcast and “The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory” by Guided by Voices, the duo aims to raise funds and awareness to help prevent an amendment that would allow lawmakers to outlaw abortion entirely in Kansas. The recordings are available to stream exclusively on Bandcamp. All proceeds will go to Vote No Kansas.

The pair, who are based in Kansas, wrote the following in a joint statement: “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare. There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue. We record covers on a 4-track at home from time to time, so we’re releasing 2 of those today on Bandcamp. It’s a sliding scale starting at $5 and all funds raised will go directly to Vote No Kansas.”

Melinda Lavon, Chair of Vote No Kansas, also shared her thoughts on the issue at hand: “It’s vital that we have music to process and express what is going on around us and our reaction to it. This historic vote in Kansas over our rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive care is our only voice in the matter! If we fail in August our constitution will be changed and our rights quickly lost.”

Jasmine Bates, Treasurer of Vote No Kansas, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone working to help raise funds and awareness around this amendment. There’s a lot of misinformation being intentionally spread that will lead many folks to vote away their own rights. We’ll continue spreading the truth about what this vote means for Kansas and working to get folks out to vote NO.”

