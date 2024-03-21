Broadcast’s Previously Unheard Demos To Be Released As Final Two Albums, Shares Pair Of Tracks “Follow The Light” & “Tears In The Typing Pool”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 2:39 PM

James Cargill and Trish Keenan is better known as the English band, Broadcast. Cargill has just announced they will release two new albums titled Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 out May 3rd, and Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006 out September 28th. These two albums will be a collection of unreleased demos that span across ten years. Since Keenan’s passing in 2011 due to pneumonia, Cargill has only reissued the band’s entire discography in 2015. Cargill has now decided to release all of Broadcast’s past demos. According to a press release, Spell Blanket is made up of “songs and sketches” from Trish’s “extensive archive of 4-track tapes and MiniDiscs” that would have eventually been Broadcast’s fifth album. The other album, Distant Call, includes early demos that would appear later on their albums Haha Sound, Tender Buttons, and The Future Crayon. Both of these new albums are set to be Broadcast’s final releases. The two new tracks, “Follow The Light” and “Tears In The Typing Pool”, come from the albums Spellblanket and Distant Call respectively.

“Follow The Light” is an atmospheric tune that focuses on the vocals rather than instrumentals that may have not been completely fleshed out due to Keenan’s passing. It is a slow and somber song with what appears to be a flute or some electronic version of a flute as the main instrument. Pads and synthesized chords are played in the background making the song sound semi-full.

“Tears In The Typing Pool” is an acoustic ballad. A guitar is softly and minimally strummed as the vocals sing a beautifully tragic melody. This song is a true demo as it is clearly in the early stages of becoming a song. There is no extra instrumentation and does not seem to be recorded on professional equipment.

Spell Blanket Tracklist:

​01. The Song Before The Song Comes Out

02. March Of The Fleas

03. Greater Than Joy

04. Mother Plays Games

05. My Marble Eye

06. Roses Red

07. Hip Bone To Hip Bone

08. Running Back To Me

09. I Blink You Blink

10. Infant Girl

11. I Run In Dreams

12. Luminous Image

13. A Little Light

14. Hairpin Memories

15. My Body

16. Follow The Light

17. Tunnel View

18. Where Are You?

19. Singing Game

20. I Want To Be Fine

21. The Games You Play

22. Grey Grey Skies

23. Puzzle

24. The Clock Is On Fire

25. Petal Alphabet

26. Tell Table

27. Fatherly Veil

28. Dream Power

29. Heartbeat

30. Call Sign

31. Crone Motion

32. Sleeping Bed

33. Join In Together

34. Colour In The Numbers

35. I Am The Bridge

Distant Call Tracklist:

Tears In The Typing Pool [Demo] Still Feels Like Tears [Demo] Come Back To Me [Demo] The Little Bell [Demo] Distant Call [Demo] Valerie [Demo] Colour Me In [Demo] Ominous Cloud [Demo] Flame Left From The Sun [Demo] Where Youth And Laughter Go [Demo] Poem Of A Dead Song [Demo] O How I Miss You [Demo] Pendulum [Demo] Please Call To Book [Demo]

Listen to both songs below.