Sondre Lerche Unveils Cinematic New Song And Video “Summer In Reverse” Featuring CHAI

Anaya Bufkin March 20th, 2022 - 4:39 PM

As he gets closer to releasing his upcoming album Avatars of Love, which is set to be released April 1 via PLZ/InGrooves, Sondre Lerche released the official video for the new single, “Summer In Reverse” featuring the Japanese rock band CHAI. It is the final song to be released ahead of his double album.

The funky new track features even funkier dancing and outfits, including a dark blue suit with a ruffled shirt. CHAI’s vocals mix incredibly well with Lerche’s as he sings, We should get together every summer/ and make each other miserable all fall/ Or can you only love me in the summer,/ or never at all?”. Listeners will not only want to dance along with Lerche, but they will also find the video aesthetically pleasing. See for yourself by checking out the video below!

Lerche, on the topic of the song, says, “The song was written January 1, 2021, so it’s a bit of a hangover song really. A hangover jam about trying to unhook and ready yourself for a new year through facing some brutal truths. I wanted someone else to sing the pre-choruses, kind of like a soft Greek chorus and I had just heard and loved ‘Donuts Mind If I Do’ by CHAI, so I reached out. I’ve been immensely inspired by Japanese city pop and ambient New Age, and I love how the two go hand in hand somehow. I was thrilled to have some company on the song, so it didn’t feel pathetic and sad!”

The album’s 14 tracks total to over 90 minutes and also feature performances by AURORA, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon and Ana Müller. Avatars of Love is available for pre-order on special edition double vinyl and double CD with a 20-page booklet. It will also be available to stream digitally in Dolby Atmos.