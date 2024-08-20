Peter Hughes Announces Departure From The Mountain Goats

Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 5:10 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Peter Hughes, the longtime bassist and backup vocalist for The Mountain Goats, is leaving the band. Hughes joined The Mountain Goats back in 1995 and performed on every album except their 1994 full-length studio debut, Zopilote Machine. “Sooner or later everybody spots the exit that has their name on it, and for Peter Hughes, my bandmate of either twenty-eight or twenty-two years depending on whether you mark the 1996 tour or the 2002 one as the start point, the time to leave the highway behind is now,” the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle, Jon Wurster, and Matt Douglas wrote in a statement. “He’s made the call, and all that’s left for us is to salute his legacy.”

The band continues with: “Peter’s contribution to our band and to my life can’t be overstated,” the band’s statement continues. “The time, toil, and sweat he has devoted to making our band better, year in and year out, will always be an indispensable part of what ‘the Mountain Goats’ meant from 2002-2024. Peter, the love Matt, Jon, Brandon [Eggleston] and I have for you is forever, and my personal gratitude for your service not to my vision but what became our vision cannot be measured. I speak on behalf of audiences around the world when I say thank you, and that you will be dearly missed.”

The Mountain Goats originally had planned for the Bochum Riders Tour, a series of duo shows by Darnielle and Hughes to take place this October. With the news of Hughes’ departure, those concerts will still take place when scheduled but instead, as a trio featuring Darnielle, multi-instrumentalist Douglas and drummer Wurster.