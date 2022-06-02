The Mountain Goats Announce New LP Bleed Out Releasing August 19th and Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh June 2nd, 2022 - 6:44 PM

The Mountain Goats have announced that their new album Bleed Out will drop on August 19. They also released a music video for the opening track, “Training Montage.” Check it out below:

The above single sets the tone for the rest of the album, which is inspired by action movies from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Produced by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, Bleed Out is the sonic release of pent-up energy by a group of friends who are grateful to be able to work and create with one another. Soon after frontman and primary songwriter John Darnielle began composing in January last year, his bandmates joined him at a studio near his home in Chapel Hill. After that, they were able to finish the entire project within a week! The tracklist and album cover have also been released:

Training Montage Mark on You Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome Extraction Point Bones Don’t Rust First Blood Make You Suffer Guys on Every Corner Hostages Need More Bandages Incandescent Ruins Bleed Out

“So, heads up. I got this idea to write a bunch of songs where they were all uptempo mini-action movies. Plots, characters, heists, hostages, questionable capers, getaway cars, all that stuff. Gas pedal glued to the floor. Eventually as you might guess I wanted at least one song where the tempo relaxed a little and that’s the title track but otherwise buckle up. We hid out in the woods in Chapel Hill and made this album with nobody knowing about it. Proper secret-soldier style. It has been pretty hard keeping this under our hats, we are really proud of what we got here. Alicia Bognanno produced & played with us, and the great Shani Gandhi mixed. The first single is ‘Training Montage’ which does what it says on the tin, and you can preorder the album now, and as for tour dates … you know we gotta bring these uptempo jams to a stage near you at the earliest possible convenience,” says John Darnielle about the upcoming album.

The Mountain Goats have additionally announced an international tour over the summer and fall. Full details are listed as follows:

6/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Athletic Park (That Music Fest)

7/9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

7/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

7/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theater *

7/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

7/14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

7/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

7/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

7/17 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

8/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

8/31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/2 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

9/3 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

9/4 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/7 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

9/8 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/10 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

9/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

9/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

9/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

9/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

9/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 – London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

* duo performance with Izzy Heltai

^ duo performance with Abby Hamilton

~ with Carson McHone