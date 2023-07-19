The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny From Thebes for Oct 2023 Release and Shares Video for New Single “Clean Slate”

Home News Roy Lott July 19th, 2023 - 10:33 PM

The Mountain Goats have announced their new album Jenny from Thebes, a sequel to their beloved 2002 album All Hail West Texas, will be out on October 27 via Merge Records. The band has also released its lead single “Clean Slate.”

“We’re proud to reveal ‘Clean Slate,’ the first song from our new album, Jenny from Thebes. People like to hedge bets by using terms like ‘concept album’ but let’s be clear, this is a rock opera about a woman named Jenny, who buys a Kawasaki to ride as far away as she can from a town she’s been carrying on her shoulders too long,” says leading man John Darnielle.

“Clean Slate’ sets the scene: this is the house Jenny rents; these are the people who crash there when they need a place to stay; this is where she’s at in the process of becoming someone other than the keyholder she’s been. Produced by Trina Shoemaker! Played by the Mountain Goats at the Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma! Respect to the real pirates of west Texas, still out there on the roads: may you remain one step ahead forever!”

The new LP was produced by Grammy-winning producer/engineer Trina Shoemaker and features guitar by Alicia Bognanno (Bully), horn and string arrangements by Matt Douglas, and backing vocals from Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s and Matt Nathanson.

Jenny From Thebes follows their 2022 album Bleed Out.

Jenny From Thebes Tracklist:

1. Clean Slate

2. Ground Level

3. Only One Way

4. Fresh Tattoo

5. Cleaning Crew

6. Murder at the 18th St. Garage

7. From the Nebraska Plant

8. Same as Cash

9. Water Tower

10. Jenny III

11. Going to Dallas

12. Great Pirates