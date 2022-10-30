Dimmu Borgir Release Remixed & Remastered Version Of ‘Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia’, Share New Lyric Video For “The Maelstrom Mephisto”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 30th, 2022 - 8:19 PM

Norwegian band Dimmu Borgir has just released a remixed and remastered version of their groundbreaking album Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia initially made available to the public in 2001. This remastered rerelease, out earlier this week on October 28, promotes a brand-new sonic experience and accompanies a new lyric video for the band’s latest rendition of “The Maelstrom Mephisto” from the same album.

The celebratory remastering of the album is available as a 3 LP Box in black, red, or gold or as a CD digipack sold here. “Dust of Cold Memories” includes extensive bonus material such as the pre-production clips of the album as well as instrumental rehearsals.

Tracklist:

Side A

1. Fear And Wonder (Remixed & remastered)

2. Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny (Remixed & remastered)

3. Kings Of The Carnival Creation (Remixed & remastered)

Side B

4. Hybrid Stigmata – The Apostasy (Remixed & remastered)

5. Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature (Remixed & remastered)

6. Puritania (Remixed & remastered)

Side C

7. IndoctriNation (Remixed & remastered)

8. The Maelstrom Mephisto (Remixed & remastered)

9. Absolute Sole Right (Remixed & remastered)

Side D

10. Sympozium (Remixed & remastered)

11. Perfection Or Vanity (Remixed & remastered)

12. Burn In Hell (Remixed & remastered)

13. Devil’s Path (Remixed & remastered)

Side E

1. Hybrid Stigmata – The Apostasy

2. Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny

3. IndoctriNation

4. Architecture Of A Genocidal Nature

5. Absolute Sole Right

Side F

6. Fear And Wonder

7. Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny

8. Kings Of The Carnival Creation

9. Puritania

10. The Maelstrom Mephisto

11. Sympozium

This rerelease of Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia is Dimmu Borgir’s first album since the release of Eonian in 2018. Check out a review of the album here. Upon its release in February 2018, Eonian was the group’s first album in seven years.

Check out the music videos for “Interdimensional Summit” and “Council of Wolves and Snakes,” both off their 2018 album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat