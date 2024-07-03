Disclosure Share Epic New Video For “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 3rd, 2024 - 7:10 PM

Photographer: Sharon Alagna

Disclosure has released the music video for their hit single “She’s Gone, Dance On,” a track that has already made waves since its release in May. The song launched an exciting summer for the multi-platinum-selling duo, and its visual counterpart is just as energetic.

Directed by Vincent Catel, a Paris-based director known for his work with luxury fashion houses like Hermès and Dior. La Horde, the French dance collective, who have collaborated with Madonna and Sam Smith also star in the video. “She’s Gone, Dance On” shows a group of friends partying their way through Summer in Southern France. The video’s choreography is free-flowing and expressive, matching the mood of the song.

The song itself is a house track sampled from an Ennio Morricone composition from the 1978 film Così Come Se by Guy and Howard Lawrence. A recent press release has called the song, “An instant hit of pure pleasure.”

The video has further solidified the track’s popularity, emerging as a viral sensation after being spotted at Dom Dolla’s Coachella set, where Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Ice Spice were seen dancing to it.

Following their explosive headline slots at major festivals like Primavera and Parklife, Disclosure recently performed an incredible set at Glastonbury’s Other Stage, surprising fans with a guest appearance by Sam Smith for a rendition of their triple-platinum hit “Latch.” Fans can also expect to see the duo perform at the HARD Summer in Los Angeles, CRSSD in San Diego, Portola in San Francisco, and iii Points in Miami.

Disclosure Tour Dates

03/08/24 – Los Angeles, CA – HARD Summer

28/09/24 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Festival

29/09/24 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

18-19/10/24 – Miami, FL – iii Points

