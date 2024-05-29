Disclosure Officially Release Highly Anticipated New Single “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Home News Isabella Fischer May 29th, 2024 - 11:57 PM

“She’s Gone, Dance On,” the Disclosure song that’s about to be on everybody’s playlist this summer is out right now. Listen here.

As noted in the press release, the song earned the prestigious title of “Hottest Record” on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders. Furthermore, it gained significant traction at Coachella during Dom Dolla’s set when, “Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Ice Spice were spotted dancing to it.”

Tailor-made—or should I say, Taylor-made—for the DJs’ summer pool party setlist, this track boasts infectious beats alongside lyrics and melodies that ignite feelings of freedom and liberation. It’s the ultimate anthem for revelers ready to dance their cares away under the sun.

Furthermore, Howard Lawrence describes “She’s Gone, Dance On” as a song to, “Inspire people to let loose and dance like nobody’s watching, even when life throws its curveballs.”

Sampling Ennio Morricone’s “Dance On” from the film Così Come Se, the track infuses the original orchestral elements with pulsating beats and dynamic synths, creating an electrifying atmosphere that invites listeners to hit the dance floor.

Disclosure is ready for an eventful summer ahead. Check out the upcoming tour dates:

Disclosure – Tour Dates

05/25/24 – Paris, France – Cercle Festival

05/31/24 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06/07-09/24 – Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06/08-09/24 – Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival

06/26-30/24 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

08/03/24 – Los Angeles, CA – HARD Summer

09/28/24 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Festival

09/29/24 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

