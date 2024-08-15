Halsey Releases New Hard-Hitting Single “Lonely is the Muse”

Home News Sarah Faller August 15th, 2024 - 1:57 PM

Halsey just dropped her third single of the summer (via Stereogum).

Early on the fifteenth Halsey dropped her new song “Lonely is the Muse”. The song is an alternative rock song very reminiscent of the gothic rock music genre. The vocals are incredibly intense and convey the themes of loneliness, vulnerability, and feelings of exploitation in the lyrics well. It’s almost a return to the alt rock music style from her popular album Badlands from 2015. Listen to the new single below.

A piece of the song was played for the first time last week in Budapest when Halsey performed at the Sziget Festival. She played a small teaser at the festival however most of the song has gone unheard until today. This was the same festival where Halsey showed off her other summer single “Lucky” which samples Britney Spears.

These new songs are all set to be on Halsey’s upcoming fifth studio album. She announced the upcoming album along with dropping her single “The End” back in June.