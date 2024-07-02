Halsey Teases New Single Featuring Sample Of Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Home News Alana Overton July 2nd, 2024 - 5:31 PM

Halsey has sparked anticipation with a tantalizing preview of her upcoming single, which features a sample from Britney Spears‘ beloved track “Lucky.” Halsey fans eagerly await the artist’s creative take on the hit song, as positive statements were made about Britney Spears from the artist. Halsey expresses genuine excitement, slightly altering the lyrics to “‘But I’m so lucky, I’m a star / But I cry, cry, cry in the lonely heart thinking / If there’s nothing missing in my life / Then why do these tears come at night?'” This song adaptation hints at her creative reinterpretation of Britney Spears’ emotive lines, injecting a fresh perspective into the familiar song.

According to NME, Halsey also reminisces that “‘When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit differently. Love you forever,'” She reflected on the impact of Britney Spears’ music thorough out her life. This statement was underscored as the singer sported a t-shirt prominently featuring the word ‘Lucky,’ symbolizing her heartfelt connection to the song and how it was significant in her journey in life. Halsey’s homage to pop legend Britney Spears through her upcoming single promises to resonate deeply with fans, delivering nostalgia with fresh creativity in a tribute that plans to span generations.