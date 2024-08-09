Halsey Live Debuts “Lucky” & Teases New Song During Sziget Festival Set

Home News Minnie Dao August 9th, 2024 - 10:48 PM

American singer and songwriter Halsey made a triumphant return to the stage, debuting her newest release “Lucky” during her set at the Budepest’s Sziget Festival yesterday. The festival, one of Europe’s largest renowned music events, saw Halsey take the spotlight as the headliner, delivering a powerful and emotional performance for her comeback stage.

Halsey performed a total of sixteen songs, mixing tracks from her debut album, Badlands, and her chart-topping radio hits such as a rock rendition of “Closer”, originally sung with The Chainsmokers. Fueling the crowd’s excitement, Halsey teased a preview of an unreleased single that seems to lean into her rock roots. As reported by Stereogum, the teaser was played over the speakers, making it slightly difficult to fully grasp what the song has to offer.

Halsey’s performance at the Sziget Festival was her first since January and her recent health battles. Produced by Michael Uzowuru, Rahm Silverglade, and Dylan Wiggins, her track “Lucky” was first released by Columbia Records on July 26 of this summer and is the lead single to the singer’s upcoming fifth studio album. The song reflects her deep admiration for pop icon, Britney Spears, her childhood inspiration, and delves into her relationship with fame and its bittersweet complexities. Learn more about this newest release in our piece that dived into production of the track and Spears response here.

As of now, Halsey is set to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival today. Teasing her fans, the singer released a tweet prior saying, “London I have a surprise for you next week. Don’t miss out.”

Watch the live debut of Halsely’s “Lucky” here: