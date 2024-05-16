Atmosphere Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Atmosphere announced part three of their year long headline tour titled Tour De Friends: Part Trois. The new leg includes stops in Bend, OR, Boise, ID, Billings, MT, Fargo, ND, and Superior, WI. The upcoming tour will feature Hebl and NoFun! as the opening acts. Tickets for these shows are on sale now and available here. Additionally, Atmosphere has confirmed a separate Minneapolis, MN hometown performance at First Avenue on August 10, with support from NoFun!, Wave Chapelle, and DJ Stage One.

Earlier last month, Atmosphere announced a reissue of their 2007 mixtape Strictly Leakage, available May 17 through Rhymesayers Entertainment. Early on, Strictly Leakage had been pressed on a limited run of vinyl and CD but it was not long before they sold out and fans were left chasing bootlegs and digital files in order to hear the project.

Finally, the project returns to double vinyl LP and CD, made available for retail distribution for the first time. Additionally, an exclusive pressing of blue and green colored vinyl LP’s (now sold out) and limited cassettes are available for pre-order at atmospheresucks.com and rhymesayers.com.

Tour De Friends: Part Trois Tour Dates

8/1 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom *

8/2 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House *

8/3 – Olympic Valley, CA – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival ^

8/4 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Music & Arts Festival – Britt Pavilion ^

8/6 – Billings, MT – Downtown Billings Skatepark *

8/8 – Fargo, ND – Up District Festival Field *

8/9 – Superior, WI – Earth Rider Brewery *

8/10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue #

8/16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

8/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Rhyme Fest ^

* with HEBL and NOFUN!

# with NOFUN!, Wave Chapelle, and DJ Stage One