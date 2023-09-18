Katy Perry Sells Catalog Publishing Rights For $225 Million

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Katy Perry has landed a $225 million deal to sell her catalog publishing rights to Litmus Music. The deal includes Perry’s stakes in master recordings and publishing rights to her five studio albums released under Capitol Records: One of the Boy, Teenage Dream, Prism, Witness and Smile.

“Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy.” McCarrell said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY. “I’m so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.”

“Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric.” Litmus co-founder Hank Forsyth continued in a press release. “We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”

Litmus Music, is a venture of former Capitol Records president Dan McCaroll and Hank Forsyth with Caryle Global Credit, previously acquired Keith Urban’s and Benny Blanco’s catalogs.