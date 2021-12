Home News Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 3:03 PM

Katy Perry teams up with Alesso to bring an EDM style to New Years. The video features a cyberpunk aesthetic including industrial environments as well as robots and glitched text. The song revolves around not being able to move on and the feelings that come when a special person still holds a place in your heart even when apart. The somber lyrics are paired with a cheerful EDM beat that makes you want to dance the night away.