London Grammar Shares Charming New Single “Fakest Bitch”

London Grammar has shared new song “Fakest Bitch,” the fifth release in anticipation for their upcoming album The Greatest Love. The Greatest Love is set to release September 13th, 2024.

“Fakest Bitch” is a revenge ballet, with soft vocals and sharp lyrics, the song speaks to a ‘fake’ friend. With lyrics such as, “You always point at me and dance. When we are alone, you’ll hold my hand,” “Fakest Bitch” lists wrongdoings of fake friendship.

From fake tears, to cheating scandals, “Fakest Bitch” airs out dirty laundry, and gives a sad revenge anthem to anyone who has had an unhealthy relationship. Juxtaposed with angelic vocals from lead singer, Hannah Reid, and acoustic instrumentals from Dan Rothman and Dot Major, “Fakest Bitch” is shocking and beautiful.

Reid describes the song saying, “’Fakest Bitch’ is self-explanatory to be honest. Everybody has had someone, at some point in their life, that’s made them feel that way, but what I really like about it is that it’s kind of a bit shocking. For me anyway, just how direct the negativity is but it is again about reflecting on those parts of yourself that are a bit ugly too and looking at yourself in the mirror and learning and growing from that. I wanted to again talk about something quite negative but the lyrics in the verse are quite poetic and beautiful.”

The hauntingly poetic theme for The Greatest Love has been extremely prevalent in London Grammar’s last releases. Released in May, “Kind of Man,” seventh in the tracklisting for The Greatest Love, is moody synth masterpiece with though-provoking lyrics. Additionally, their most recent hit, “Into Gold,” whose heartbeat rhythm and freeing lyrics create an emotional soundscape. In addition, the final release, “House,” adds to this theme with dreamy and powerful sounds.

Recently releasing a cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” London Grammar does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

London Grammar’s The Greatest Love Tracklist:

“House” “Fakest Bitch” “You and I” (Unreleased) “L.A.” (Unreleased) “Ordinary Life” (Unreleased) “Santa Fe” (Unreleased) “Kind of Man” “Rescue” (Unreleased) “Into Gold” “The Greatest Love” (Unreleased)

London Grammar’s The Greatest Love Album Cover: