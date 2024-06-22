London Grammar Share Vibrant New Single “Into Gold”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 22nd, 2024 - 7:48 PM

English indie pop band, London Grammar have just released their newest single “Into Gold”, out now on Ministry of Sound. The new single, which is set to be included on their forthcoming new studio album, is a slow tempo processional march, that has the band say goodbye to the past.

The song begins with a quiet piano intro that transitions to the verse marching with the bpm of a heartbeat, before dialing the beat down again for the chorus and culminates with the synths and loops of its outro before closing with the last repeated lyrics “All of these things that I’ve seen turned darkness into gold” drive home the idea of laying the past to rest.

In a press release from Banks-Tucker PR (BTPR), vocalist Hannah Reid said “‘Into Gold’ is about mourning loss and overcoming heartbreak. It’s interesting, as I think it’s a bit more like old London Grammar. As much as I love our old music, I’ve moved into a different phase where I notice how different my voice sounds on the older material; it’s a lot sadder. I think in our newer material I might be touching on things that are sad but telling the story in a more celebratory way. With ‘Into Gold’ it’s been cared up and dressed up so beautifully by Dan and Dot.”

London Grammar’s new album The British Love follows the British trio’s critically acclaimed, UK #1 selling album Californian Soil. Eagerly anticipated by fans, the new album is set for release on September 13th. The first two tracks released from the new record include “House” and “Kind of Man”. With the addition of “Into Gold” fans can expected great changes from the trio upcoming release.