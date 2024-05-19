London Grammar Announce New Album The Greatest Love For September 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Kind Of Man”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 19th, 2024 - 4:29 PM

The band London Grammar has recently announced their newest album The Greatest Love, set to release in September 2024. Following this announcement, they shared a new single called “Kind of Man.” This new music follows their last best-selling album, Californian Soil. Additionally, London Grammar will be performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 26th, 2024, Latitude Festival on July 28th, 2024 and Glastonbury Park in June 2024.

The double-platinum band has held incredible popularity in the United Kingdom and throughout the world. Their new single, “Kind of Man,” does not disappoint. The acoustic drive, the indie-pop beats and the angelic vocals make the song feel like that of a dream. This is much like their single shared in July 2023, with Sebastian, titled “Dancing by Night.”

In conversation about the new single, Hannah Reid, frontman of London Grammar said, “’ Kind of Man’ is about watching somebody descend into the sort of glamour and slight corruption of Hollywood. The song is obviously about misogyny but it’s about sexism in a tongue-in-cheek way. That’s kind of what I love about the song. I didn’t want it to be melancholic in any way. So, yeah it’s quite an upbeat way of saying that. I like the fact that it’s talking about a pattern of relationship where you could maybe expect a man who might not respect you and who might be the exact kind of man to fall in love with you – and it’s kind of that dichotomy.” These contemplations into industry misogyny and balance with feelings and sound signal what a thought-provoking and moving experience London Grammar will provide with The Greatest Love.

The tracklist of The Greatest Love is a mystery, what we do know is that there will be ten tracks, of which two have been released so far. In April 2024, London Grammar released the song, “House,” which is the suspected first track in their upcoming album. The second is the new single “Kind of Man,” which places seventh in the track. Additionally, there is an unreleased track that is suspected to be on the album, second in tracklist, called “Fakest Bitch.” The moody and synth-esque aesthetic of London Grammar, as well as the addition of upcoming performances and releases, promises a rise in the band’s presence that cannot be missed.

Current Tracklist for The Greatest Love:

“House” “Fakest Bitch” (Unreleased) Track 3 (Unreleased title) Track 4 (Unreleased title) Track 5 (Unreleased title) Track 6 (Unreleased title) “Kind of Man” Track 7 (Unreleased title) Track 9 (Unreleased title) Track 10 (Unreleased title)