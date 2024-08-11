LL COOL J Joins Forces With Saweetie On New Single & Video “Proclivities”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 11th, 2024 - 7:15 PM

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, LL COOL J, has collaborated with Saweetie on new song and pairing music video “Proclivities.” Saweetie, whose recent hit song “NANi,” is still a summer anthem.

“Proclivities” is a smooth rap that exudes contemplations on sexual prowess. Matched with Saweetie’s vocals, the cool yet hot single creates a dynamic perfect for any late-night party. The newest sensual single has an equally provocative music video featuring both LL COOL J and Saweetie in several different bedrooms, and with many partners. It mirrors LL COOL J’s classic music video for song “Doin’ It.”

In conversation about the new song, LL COOL J described the song saying, “‘Proclivities’ is a fun song about the inner secrets we all have, It’s one of my favorites on the album. Keep it on repeat, baby!”

“Proclivities” is a part of LL COOL J’s next album, The FORCE, set to release September 6th, 2024. With additional releases such as “Saturday Night Special” and “Passion,” LL COOL J is continuing to demonstrate his legendary and timeless sound. The FORCE features a plethora of different artists, from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nas and so many more.

LL COOL J’s The FORCE Tracklist:

“Spirit of Cyrus (Featuring Snoop Dogg)” “The FORCE” “Saturday Night Special (Featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe)” “Black Code Suite (Featuring Sona Jobarteh)” “Passion” “Proclivities (Featuring Saweetie)” “Post Modern” “30 Decembers” “Runnit Back” “Huey In Da Chair (Featuring Busta Rhymes)” “Basquiat Energy” “Praise Him (Featuring Nas)” “Murdergram Deux (Featuring Eminem)” “The Vow (Featuring Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito)”

LL COOL J’s The FORCE Album Cover: