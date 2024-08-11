LL COOL J Joins Forces With Saweetie On New Single & Video “Proclivities”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, LL COOL J, has collaborated with Saweetie on new song and pairing music video “Proclivities.” Saweetie, whose recent hit song “NANi,” is still a summer anthem.
“Proclivities” is a smooth rap that exudes contemplations on sexual prowess. Matched with Saweetie’s vocals, the cool yet hot single creates a dynamic perfect for any late-night party. The newest sensual single has an equally provocative music video featuring both LL COOL J and Saweetie in several different bedrooms, and with many partners. It mirrors LL COOL J’s classic music video for song “Doin’ It.”
In conversation about the new song, LL COOL J described the song saying, “‘Proclivities’ is a fun song about the inner secrets we all have, It’s one of my favorites on the album. Keep it on repeat, baby!”
“Proclivities” is a part of LL COOL J’s next album, The FORCE, set to release September 6th, 2024. With additional releases such as “Saturday Night Special” and “Passion,” LL COOL J is continuing to demonstrate his legendary and timeless sound. The FORCE features a plethora of different artists, from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nas and so many more.
LL COOL J’s The FORCE Tracklist:
- “Spirit of Cyrus (Featuring Snoop Dogg)”
- “The FORCE”
- “Saturday Night Special (Featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe)”
- “Black Code Suite (Featuring Sona Jobarteh)”
- “Passion”
- “Proclivities (Featuring Saweetie)”
- “Post Modern”
- “30 Decembers”
- “Runnit Back”
- “Huey In Da Chair (Featuring Busta Rhymes)”
- “Basquiat Energy”
- “Praise Him (Featuring Nas)”
- “Murdergram Deux (Featuring Eminem)”
- “The Vow (Featuring Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito)”
LL COOL J’s The FORCE Album Cover: